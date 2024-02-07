Joe Pyfer Doesn't Care About Experience

“If that’s how you guys look at it, keep it to yourself; that’s how you look at it,” Pyfer said on Tuesday afternoon when I asked him why the prevailing narrative surrounding this fight irked him so much. “Don’t ask me questions about experience. It’s nothing towards you, but I don’t want to hear the b******* ‘He’s got experience, he’s fought a who’s who, he’s proven himself’ — I don’t care about that.

“He hasn’t fought me,” he said, stone-faced, resolute in his conviction that experience isn’t a factor he needs to concern himself with as he continues to work forward in the UFC middleweight division. “Each fight is different; it’s a clean slate. I bring all different problems and a whole different power level than anybody he’s fought, brother, so I don’t care about your experience.

“Let’s see what your experience does when I crack you in that chin and your s*** is rocked,” he added, finally cracking a smile at the idea of punching Hermansson in the face on Saturday “That’s how I feel. I don’t care about experience.”