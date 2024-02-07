Joe Pyfer Doesn't Care About Experience

Fight Coverage
Saturday night’s main event lines up as one of those classic pairings you encounter in the fight game all the time — a matchup between a tenured veteran, a fixture in the rankings and the emerging talent that has thus far blown through each competitor that has been placed across from them.
In this instance, Jack Hermansson is the divisional mainstay, a 35-year-old perennial contender with more than 30 fights and five-plus years as a Top 10 talent in the UFC under his belt, and Joe Pyfer is the ascending prospect, a powerful force that has earned three consecutive finishes since arriving on the big stage, poised to face the toughest test of his comparatively young career.
“If that’s how you guys look at it, keep it to yourself; that’s how you look at it,” Pyfer said on Tuesday afternoon when I asked him why the prevailing narrative surrounding this fight irked him so much. “Don’t ask me questions about experience. It’s nothing towards you, but I don’t want to hear the b******* ‘He’s got experience, he’s fought a who’s who, he’s proven himself’ — I don’t care about that.
“He hasn’t fought me,” he said, stone-faced, resolute in his conviction that experience isn’t a factor he needs to concern himself with as he continues to work forward in the UFC middleweight division. “Each fight is different; it’s a clean slate. I bring all different problems and a whole different power level than anybody he’s fought, brother, so I don’t care about your experience.
FREE FIGHTS: Jack Hermansson vs Thales Leites | Joe Pyfer vs Alen Amedovski
“Let’s see what your experience does when I crack you in that chin and your s*** is rocked,” he added, finally cracking a smile at the idea of punching Hermansson in the face on Saturday “That’s how I feel. I don’t care about experience.”
Joe Pyfer Fight Week Interview | UFC Fight Night Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Joe Pyfer Fight Week Interview | UFC Fight Night Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
/
His dismissal of the importance of experience comes from a number of things.
For starters, he’s been training towards a career in the UFC since he was six years old, beginning with jiu jitsu, adding in wrestling in high school, and then adding on the striking arts as he continued to work towards making his dreams a reality.
MORE VEGAS 86: Main Event Spotlight
Secondly, he trains with a host of standouts in Philly, testing himself on the daily in a room that includes Sean Brady, Andre Petroski, and Jeremiah Wells, who competes alongside Pyfer this weekend in Las Vegas.
Joe Pyfer Sits Down With Laura Sanko | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Joe Pyfer Sits Down With Laura Sanko | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
/
Additionally, Pyfer dispatched Gerald Meerschaert in just over three minutes, felling the veteran with a right cross at UFC 287.
This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS: February 4 – February 11
The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate was making his sophomore appearance in the Octagon and fighting for the 13th time in his career; Meerschaert was competing for the 18th time under the UFC banner and 51st time in his career.
All that experience didn’t help Meerschaert, and he doesn’t believe it will help Hermansson on Saturday either.
Joe Pyfer's UFC Origin Story
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Joe Pyfer's UFC Origin Story
/
“I believe in my skills,” he said when asked where his iron-clad confidence and assuredness comes from. “You put me in a boxing match with Jack, I’m gonna mess him up. You put me in kickboxing, I’m gonna mess him up. You put me in wrestling, I’m gonna beat him. My confidence comes from the simple fact that he hasn’t fought anybody that hits like me or has the speed that I think I have over him.
"I’m tired of people trying to make the narrative about experience,” continued Pyfer, who followed his victory over Meerschaert with a second-round submission win over Abdul Razak Alhassan last October to move to 3-0 in the UFC. “People can take the experience and shove it up his ***. I don’t give a f*** about experience.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“It doesn’t matter whether you’re scared of me or not,” Pyfer added, referencing a comment Hermansson made in the preamble to their contest on Saturday. “You’re a human being with a heart and lungs, m*********** — it doesn’t matter whether you’re scared of me or not.
“I’m gonna punch you right in your f****** face and we’ll find out.”
Pyfer has an edge to him at all times. It’s like he woke up in the morning, stepped on a Lego and has been pissed off ever since, every day for the last several thousand days.
In actuality, what happened is that he was born into a hellscape — one of the group of kids his parents were unequipped to raise and guide, dropped into a life of verbal and physical abuse that began before he even really started forming memories and that got so bad at times that he thought of ending his own life.
Order UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria | UFC 298 Main Event Preview
When he eventually left home at 16, opting for a park bench in the dead of winter rather than another night under his father’s roof, he took his gym bag and an incalculable amount of trauma and pain, as well as an understandable mistrust in just about everyone that manifests itself to this day in his persistent standoffish nature.
That hardness was calcified after his first appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series ended with a gruesome elbow injury that left his fighting future in doubt, and many of the people that had populated the bandwagon as he worked his way to the brink of the big leagues quickly stepped off the bus when those dreams appeared to be dashed.
But if you can gain his trust, crack through those heavy walls even a little, you’ll get to see another side of Pyfer.
At his core, he just wants to be accepted, encouraged, and supported, which is why connecting with coach John Marquez and the crew in Philadelphia has been such a godsend for him, as he’s not only surrounded by people that understand where he’s come from, but want to help him reach whatever heights he can reach inside the Octagon.
He wants to be a leader, an example to the other members of the team that if you dream big enough and work hard enough, you’re able to make your dreams come true.
“It’ll mean the world to me,” he said of beating Hermansson on Saturday. “It’ll reassure everyone on my team that haven’t made it to this level yet that it’s possible. It’s gonna be a huge mile marker for our gym. I’m the first main event and it’ll mean a lot, especially to go out there and get a win against a ranked guy.
“Not saying I‘m guaranteed to win — I know Jack is tough, it’s gonna be a good fight. By no means have I underestimated him. I have made him my toughest fight for good reasons, but I do think I’m going to absolutely dismantle him.”
Whether Pyfer believes in the value of experience or not, beating Hermansson and catapulting himself into the Top 15 after just four appearances will be a major, noteworthy accomplishment, especially given where he’s come from, what he’s been through.
And while he hasn’t quite let himself think about it all yet, he knows when he’ll finally take the time to reflect on the journey to this point.
“Sunday, definitely,” he said when asked if when he’ll take stock of all that he’s accomplished. “With a win, definitely.”
The day after the fight will mark three-and-a-half years since his fateful first appearance on the Contender Series, which only puts the magnitude of what he has already accomplished and what he might add to it this weekend into greater perspective.
“I think Sunday with a win, destroying Jack’s face, finally taking a vacation after four-and-a-half, five years to relax a little bit — reset my heart, reset my brain, my mind, ground myself — I think that’s when it will set in.
“When I’m finally able to take a vacation, sit somewhere with a nice sunset and a nice breeze and just take that big exhale that I’ve been waiting to do.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags
Hall Of Fame
Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…
Interviews