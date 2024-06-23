Joe Pyfer Continues To Grow

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“When you watch the fight back, I looked like I was on a different level to Jack in the first two rounds; it’s that simple,” said the 27-year-old Philadelphia native. “I felt good, but then there is that drop off; I start to slow down a little, but it wasn’t substantial until he hit me in the eyeball.

“While I’m in there, I couldn’t see s***! He hit me with a good shot, a legal shot, and I couldn’t see, and that led to him dictating the pace. I tried to come back in the fifth round like, ‘Ah s*** — let me try to put it on him!’ I knew it was 2-2, I knew I was tired, and he switched it up on me, took me down.

“He wasn’t ever going to beat me power-for-power, trade-for-trade — it was stick, move, stick, move, stick, move,” continued Pyfer, whose tone is often a mix of angst, annoyance, and understanding to where you’re never quite sure if he’s directing those first two at you, himself, both or neither. “I was doing that to him early and then I got caught with that one punch — one punch, because I got hurt when he hit me in the eye, and I wasn’t asserting myself after that.

"My heart was broken,” he added. “I do believe I’m a better fighter, better athlete, but Jack was the smarter fighter, and that’s the way it goes. My confidence hasn’t wavered and I don’t really give a f*** about losing a decision; I didn’t lose a fight. Losing a fight to me is getting knocked out, getting choked out, getting outclassed. I didn’t get f***ed up. I got beat, but my spirit wasn’t broken.