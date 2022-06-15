Joe Lauzon Embraces The ‘Cowboy’ Challenge

He went through his fight-day workout, ate some lunch and was in the middle of an afternoon nap when one of his coaches knocked on his door a few minutes before the alarm he set.

The rude awakening: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was sick, and their bout on UFC 274 subsequently scrapped and moved from Phoenix to June 18 in Austin, Texas.

What was a 20-week camp stretched to 26 weeks, and while a delay like that might not impact some fighters, life is a little more complicated for the 38-year-old Lauzon, whose last fight was in October 2019. Vacation plans, his wife’s work schedule and babysitting arrangements were all thrown into flux, so while he agreed to the rebooking, Lauzon wasn’t necessarily thrilled about it.

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night Austin

“I’ve never had to deal with a fight happening like that where it falls out last-minute,” Lauzon told UFC.com. “That part sucked. For me, it’s a serious thing. If you accept the fight, it’s a serious thing. There’s certain things you have to do with strength and conditioning, and dealing with injuries, and dealing with this, and dealing with that, and getting my wife to rearrange her entire work schedule so she can get to the fight, and having a crappy schedule before and a crappy schedule after so she can get that weekend off, and stuff with my kids and childcare and exhausting all of our babysitters for the fight because my wife comes out for the fight, so I need someone to watch the kids. There’s a lot that goes into it that people don’t necessarily understand.”

A consummate professional with 27 UFC bouts under his belt, Lauzon presumably stepped away from the sport when he knocked out Jonathan Pearce in Boston at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman. However, a matchup against fellow veteran Cerrone was enough to get him back into a training camp for the first time in nearly three years.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT AUSTIN: Fight By Fight Preview | Calvin Kattar Fights For Life-Changing Opportunities | The Best Of Josh Emmett | Joe Lauzon: Career Retrospective

Even though Lauzon carries frustrations from what went down in Phoenix, he also notes the circumstances were also out of Cerrone’s control.

“It sucks no matter what,” Lauzon said. “We did all this work to have this payoff on a certain date, and then it got another six weeks. You do a job for 20 weeks, and you’re in the home stretch. You’re ready to sign the dotted line, and then it’s like, ‘Oh, we got these other things we gotta get done.’ It’s frustrating. I understand where (Cerrone) is coming from. I don’t think he tried to be sick. I’m sure it would’ve made him happy just to be done with this too. It’s just the way it goes. It’s the fight game, I guess.”