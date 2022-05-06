Joe Lauzon Is Always Chasing The Perfect Fight Night

“We always want the perfect night,” said Lauzon. “I don't expect the perfect night; I do hope it goes perfectly, but it never goes perfectly. That time it did. Everything aligned just right, everything was good, and you hope for that, but you can't expect that. For me, camp is the important thing. I can't control the fight, but I can control camp. So the biggest difference from my last fight versus the bunch of fights prior to that was my strength and conditioning coach.”

In Lauzon’s eyes, that’s a good omen for his highly anticipated return against Cerrone, another one of this era’s undisputed action heroes. It’s a shocker that we’ve never seen the two in the Octagon before this, and it was even a surprise to Lauzon, who wasn’t exactly beating down the UFC’s door to get back to fighting ASAP post-Pearce. Why? Well, the Joe Lauzon business is doing just fine without him fighting.

“I'm crushing it with my gym right now,” he said of the business he’s had since 2009. “That was honestly the biggest reason why I thought about maybe not trying to fight again and not pressing so hard. I spend a lot of time working on the gym, probably close to 40 hours a week, because that's just how my brain works. I wake up, I start going through emails, I try to watch videos and I'm learning stuff - I'm always doing something like that. But my time is super flexible. I teach classes in the morning on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 to 11. And then I teach a kids’ class for 45 minutes twice a week, and that's all I have to do as far as responsibility. So it's been awesome, I wasn't getting punched in the face, and I'm like, do I really want to go back and do this? I'm just gonna be open to opportunities and ideas. And they came back with Cowboy. So I had to really think, do I definitely want to do this? And when I thought about it, I definitely did. I don't want to be that guy that's regretting not doing it later on, so here we are.”