Joe Ellenberger Never Let Anything Stop Him

The Nebraska native had the potential to be even more than that in the UFC if the universe didn’t throw roadblock after roadblock in his way. But the 35-year-old doesn’t show a hint of bitterness when it comes to how his mixed martial arts career played out.

“I've never had that stance or outlook,” he said. “My brother (former welterweight contender Jake Ellenberger) has always asked me about that too. He would always say, 'There are guys out here that you would absolutely destroy if you were out here, doing well and making money. Doesn't that piss you off?' Well, a little bit (Laughs), but I can only control what I can control, and it's not really worth getting bent out of shape for something that's out of my control. I try to see a silver lining in everything, and I think where I'm at now, I'm not upset, I'm not bitter with where my life's gone. And I think being able to overcome a lot of that adversity through my life has definitely helped me as a man, as a father, as a husband.”

A married father of three, Ellenberger’s life these days consists of being a family man, doing HVAC work in his hometown of Omaha, and serving as an assistant wrestling coach at his old high school, Millard South. To a lot of those folks, he’s just Joe, Dad, or Coach. But there was a time when “Excalibur” was seen as one of the top prospects in the lightweight division, one destined to make some noise in the big show until an MMA career that started out at 10-0 came to a screeching halt when he was diagnosed with a rare blood disease called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in October 2009.