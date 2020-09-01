Joaquin Buckley's Viral KO Is Just The Beginning

In fact, he’s not even planning on an extended vacation to celebrate his first UFC victory and the jump spinning back kick heard ‘round the world.

“We always take a break, regardless,” Buckley said before revealing that his version of a break isn’t what most of us would want after a professional prizefight. “I take a little three-day, four-day hiatus and get things done around the house, but then we're going back into training for sure. You gotta stay ready, so I gotta get that next big knockout.”

That’s a fighter talking, and if you know the roads Buckley took to make it to this point, it’s impossible not to feel good that he’s having this success now. A pro since 2014, Buckley paid his dues over the last six years, getting close to the big show but never getting over the hump due to losses at the wrong times. That doesn’t mean he didn’t have the potential to get to the UFC, and when it comes to excitement, you don’t even need to see the Kasanganay fight. Watch him swing hammers in his short-notice UFC debut against Kevin Holland in August and you’ll be an instant fan. When I say no one throws harder, I mean it. And on fight night, “New Mansa” makes sure it’s a fight.

“I get that from the great ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson,” he said. “That’s the mentality of fighting I have always been inspired by, to fight and punch with bad intentions and put everything into it. I also try to put footwork into my game as well where I put myself in position to fire but not get hit. I'm trying to be a showman out there. I'm trying to perform, and I just want to get the most devastating knockouts, as you've seen with the Impa fight. I'm trying to get as many devastating knockouts as I can while I'm in this business.”