Joaquin Buckley And His Return To St. Louis

The St. Louis native crashed the UFC 300 press conference, ringing in the final question for UFC CEO Dana White. His made his offer clear, a fight in St. Louis.

“I haven't fought here since 2018, and now to be fighting on the biggest promotion on the planet right at home and getting exactly what I asked for,” Buckley said. “We didn't get the main event, but still, co-main is just as nice and I'm excited to get this knockout.”

Full St. Louis Fight Card Preview

Following his proposal at the press conference, Buckley said it took a little bit to get things rolling and get a fight signed. When he first got the call, there were no names attached to who he would be facing. Initially, he wanted to have the fight at a catchweight, but when that wasn’t an option, Buckley agreed to have the fight at 170 pounds in order to make sure that fight would happen.