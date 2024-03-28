Joaquin Buckley: ‘This Is The Reason I’m Here’

“To see myself on the UFC poster, this is what I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid,” Buckley said. “So, to actually see myself on the poster and actually be a part of the show, this is the reason why I’m here because I want to be able to show everybody that I’m that future star within the UFC and I should be headlining every show that I’m a part of.”

It's safe to say that the St. Louis native is feeling himself, and he has all the right to do so. Buckley famously delivered one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history and spent some time fighting contenders at middleweight, but what’s put him in this position is his move down to welterweight.

Buckley is 2-0 as a UFC welterweight, with wins over André Fialho and Alex Morono. The win over Morono was particularly impressive, as he was in control from start to finish without showing any fatigue.

After that fight, he stayed ready, and he had UFC 296 in December circled on his calendar. Not because he had a fight booked, but because of the handful of welterweight bouts taking place on the card. If anything happened to the likes of Shavkat Rahkmonov, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, or Ian Machado Garry, he wanted to make himself available.