Joaquin Buckley: “I Need Another Banger”

“My strength, my speed, my footwork, my punching combinations,” Buckley listed out. “There’s not much that these welterweight fighters can do to me, but as we climb up the ladder, we’ll find out.”

The emphatic win over Fialho was the first step to climbing that ladder; the next step will come against veteran Alex Morono at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green.

Morono is approaching his seven-year anniversary on the UFC roster and the Houston-based fighter has quietly put together a strong resume full of exciting performances. He’s beaten Max Griffin, Donald Cerrone, Matthew Semelsberger, and Tim Means. And if not for a short notice loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in which he was handily winning for most of the bout, Morono would be entering this bout with Buckley on a six-fight win streak.

One thing that Buckley appreciates about Morono’s game is that he is confident that the Texan isn’t afraid to scrap. Buckley loves a good fight, and he thinks that Morono will oblige him to have just that once the Octagon door shuts on October 7.