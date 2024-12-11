Joaquin Buckley: ‘I Feel Like Change Is Necessary’

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I feel like change is necessary; you can’t keep doing the same things.” Buckley said. “Even though a lot of people are like, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, nah, I don’t believe in that. I believe that you always gotta grow and you always gotta put yourself in the position where you’re getting better. I feel like with this move and with this change, I have been able to adapt my game just a little bit better, and that’s why you keep seeing me grow.”

Since moving back home, Buckley’s development seems to have continued at a rapid pace, and he had the perfect explanation why.

“A lot of people that I have that’s coaching me, they don’t have a bunch of fighters that they’re looking out for. It’s just me. With that being said, it’s just all focused and all eyes are on me, so any details or anything that we need to fix or structure, that’s what we fix.”

The work and the details he’s talking about came to fruition in his last outing. Knocking out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is a huge accomplishment and, according to Buckley, it was always going to happen.

“We knew we was gonna get the knockout up against the cage so that’s why we kept pushing him up against the cage. And as he’s thinking. ‘Oh, he’s gonna wrestle me,’ we change our level, we come back upstairs and we got the knockout. Yet again, it’s just being versatile and being dynamic in the cage, I think that’s one thing I can do.”

With an impressive win on Saturday over a divisional mainstay, Buckley will move to 6-0 at welterweight and likely into the top six. And with a fun personality and a dynamic style inside the Octagon, be on the lookout for “New Mansa” to approach the top of the division.