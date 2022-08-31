Joaquin Buckley Is Hunting The Division’s Best

“The ability that I have, I know that I can beat anybody on any given day anywhere on the planet and I can’t wait to show that on September 3rd,” Buckley told UFC.com. “I don’t have to think about it when I’m out there fighting; everything is just adjustments. [Before being full-time] when I would adjust, I would have to think about it, but now my body is just in tune. It’s like I’m on autopilot and my body is just moving.”

As for people that have been sleeping on him or overlooking what he’s accomplished since his viral knockout win over Impa Kasanganay in 2020, he’s just going to let his fights get their attention.

“Other people have to catch up and find out,” Buckley said.

“I think the best things about what these fights have been doing [for me] is I haven’t been fighting the same type of people. Because of that, I’ve been able to show everybody that I’m very well rounded and my game is a little more elevated than just being a devastating fighter – which I am that still.

“I’m also an intelligent fighter when I walk in there. A lot of people think, ‘Oh, all he got to do is catch you one time and it’s over.’ But the thing is, I can break you down, too, as people saw in the Albert Duraev fight. My biggest thing is just adapting to any opponent I have and I’m not going to have an issue.”