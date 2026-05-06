Joaquin Buckley | Getting Back In The Swing Of Things

Buckley and Brady were originally set to headline a UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX last month, but their matchup was reverted back to a three-round matchup and switched to the main card of UFC 328, where the pair will now do battle in front of a huge crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Buckley appreciated that his bout was worthy of inclusion on a big UFC numbered event but admitted that he misses the main event spotlight this time around.

UFC 328 Full Fight Card Preview

“I like being the main event. I like being on the poster. I like being the main show, the reason why everybody is coming out to watch,” he said. “But it just is what it is. To be able to be in a sold-out arena, which I do believe is gonna sell out, I truly believe that it's a great opportunity just to show the UFC, and the world, my value.”

Six straight wins saw Buckley surge towards the division’s elite, but a 2025 decision defeat to former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman pumped the brakes on his momentum. After getting the call to fight Brady, he was contacted by the very man he’d just fought, who offered to share some of his expertise and experience.