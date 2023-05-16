Joaquin Buckley Brings It Back Home

“I always went as ‘Young Buck’ when I was younger,” began the always animated Buckley. ”I was younger at the time, my last name is Buckley; so I picked a simple name. But I thought, ‘I’m not going to be able to grow up with this nickname; eventually I’m going to have to pick something different.’

“I was looking around, messing with these stupid-*** names like ‘Pitbull’ and ‘Punisher’ and ‘Dominator,’ and I wasn’t really messing with them because they’re all generic; somebody else already has those goofy names.

“So I decided to do my history, some homework on some great, powerful leaders, and I ran up on this guy named Mansa Musa, from the early 14th, 15th century. He was the richest man of all time, at one point, and I was like, ‘I’m trying to go for that.’ I’m about the gold, I want to be rich, and I also want to be king one day, so why not ‘New Mansa,’ since mansa means sultan in the Mali language.”