Joaquin Buckley Is Back Home

Relocating back home permanently after fighting Ruziboev did come with some challenges, at least while preparing for a fight at the highest level. Buckley established a new training schedule, while being more available for his family.

“I still got to make sure to put in the same type of quality of work that I was doing in Michigan,” Buckley said. “But on top of that, still apply the time to be a father and be a partner to my girl. For this one, with all the difficulties that I was dealing with and having to put all those things together, I feel like it prepared me for ‘Wonderboy,’ who is a puzzle.”

A puzzle is a great way to describe Stephen Thompson, who is 17-7-1 and No. 9 in the welterweight division. A karate-style fighter, “Wonderboy” excels when fighting at long range and often forces his opponents to be reactive.

Buckley has powerful hands, specifically at short range, great kicks and reliable takedown defense, making him an extremely well-rounded fighter.

“My thing was, let me focus on me and sharpen everything that I have,” Buckley said. “Because, at the end of the day, even though it’s hard to find somebody that emulates Wonderboy, it’s hard to find somebody that does what I do.”