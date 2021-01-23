Joaquin Buckley Aims To Ride His Momentum

Watch UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar For Free On ABC At 3pm/12pm ETPT

“This is the biggest opportunity to do it - being on ABC, the debut, it’s a history making card within itself. So, to go out there and do what I do best, in front of the most people I’m probably going to get for right now, it’s time to capitalize on the opportunity,” Buckley said. “I think it’s actually better than being on a PPV because you have so many people watching you at one time for free. I’ve got a lot of new fans, a lot of people love exciting fights win or lose, and everybody becomes a fan. So, to be fighting on ABC and if I do what I come to do, we’re probably going to be hitting some new numbers.”

In order to hit those big numbers, Buckley is going to have to take care of business against Di Chirico, who has come up short in his last three bouts. Buckley is well aware that Di Chirico’s back is up against the wall and that the Italian is going to be more motivated than ever to get his hand raised.

The added pressure on Di Chirico is a good thing in the eyes of Buckley, and he believes that it will put him in a spot to do what he does best.

“With Alessio, I think he’s a big threat because he’s coming off a three-fight losing streak right now,” Buckley said of his opponent. “He’s fighting for his job right now but, at the end of the day, that’s just going to make for a better fight because the more pressure he brings, the more probability of me knocking him out.”