Joaquin Buckley | A New Chapter For ‘New Mansa’

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“You know, my middleweight career was a lot different, so I give myself a D at middleweight! But right here at welterweight, man, I would have to say I got a B+ right now. But it’s not until I'm able to get in that Top 5 [and] get a Top 5 win where I start to level up on that grade.”

After going 5-4 as a middleweight, Buckley made the decision to drop to welterweight and has since gone 6-2 as a 170-pounder. However, those two marks in his loss column came in his most recent outings.

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It means that Buckley has arrived in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, this week looking to answer a few questions, most notably from himself.

“It's not [me making] a statement necessarily, but it's like trying to fulfill a curiosity, even for myself,” he explained.

“Am I good enough to be up there in the Top 5? Am I good enough to be dominant against somebody who is at a lower rank than myself, and to really hold my spot, you know? And if I'm able to prove all those answers out there when I fight, then cool, man. I'm ready to run it.”