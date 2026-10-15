Joaquin Buckley | A New Chapter For ‘New Mansa’

Joaquin Buckley knows there’s work to do and improvement to be made, and he’s taken the steps he needs to move himself toward contendership in a crowded welterweight division.
Buckley came into the UFC as a middleweight, but after struggling to pick up momentum in the 185-pound class, he moved up to welterweight and his career has experienced a significant uptick as a result.
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Despite elevating his stock as a 170-pounder, Buckley said there’s still plenty of room for improvement, as he explained when we asked him to grade his UFC tenure so far.
“That's actually a great question. I don't know, to be honest with you,” he admitted before warming up to the task.
“You know, my middleweight career was a lot different, so I give myself a D at middleweight! But right here at welterweight, man, I would have to say I got a B+ right now. But it’s not until I'm able to get in that Top 5 [and] get a Top 5 win where I start to level up on that grade.”
After going 5-4 as a middleweight, Buckley made the decision to drop to welterweight and has since gone 6-2 as a 170-pounder. However, those two marks in his loss column came in his most recent outings.
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It means that Buckley has arrived in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, this week looking to answer a few questions, most notably from himself.
“It's not [me making] a statement necessarily, but it's like trying to fulfill a curiosity, even for myself,” he explained.
“Am I good enough to be up there in the Top 5? Am I good enough to be dominant against somebody who is at a lower rank than myself, and to really hold my spot, you know? And if I'm able to prove all those answers out there when I fight, then cool, man. I'm ready to run it.”
Buckley is all set to star in the main event, where he’ll face Canada’s Mike Malott in a bid to defend his ranking and position himself for a shot at one of the leading contenders in the division.
“You’ve got Carlos Prates, you have Ian Garry, who’s also stayed busy. I would say [Michael] Morales, but he hasn't been active, though, right? But regardless, though, it's another name, another big star that people want to see, and want to see all of us get into the Octagon with one another,” Buckley explained.
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“Obviously Ian Garry and Prates already fought before, but I would love to see a Michael Morales versus Prates. I would love to fight Prates myself. People want to see Ian Garry and me run it, which we already had a fight booked like years ago. So I don't know, man. I feel like everything is just gonna fall into alignment. I just got to knock out Mike Malott.”
Buckley has arrived in Edmonton with a fresh approach and a new team. Now operating out of Fortis MMA in Dallas and working under head coach Sayif Saud, “New Mansa” is hoping to look like a new man as he prepares to showcase his improvements this weekend.
“I got the opportunity to see what [Fortis MMA] looked like, and I'm intrigued to see the changes and the levels that I improved on,” he said.
“I just felt like I was just my own type of fighter. I felt like I really wanted to make my own moves and certain things, [and was] just a little arrogant with it, you know?”
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“But once Sean Brady beat me, I realized I did have to make a change. I couldn't just keep doing the same thing over and over again. And just understanding that something that I may need is somebody that is literally gonna tell me what I need to hear and not what I want to hear, and then put me in a position where I have to follow, and I don't have to always make the decisions, right?
“But [Coach Sayif] shows up at the right time to tell me the right thing. It's like in the military, you know? I really felt like I was a soldier, and I was just following the orders.
“I ain't gonna lie, to some things, I was like, ‘No, I want to do this, I want to do that.’ But once I stuck to his program, and I stuck to his system, things were going exactly as they were planned. So yeah, I trust Sayif.”
Buckley is well aware of the test ahead. As well as Malott’s own extensive skill set, Buckley knows he’ll have to contend with a passionate Edmonton crowd, who will be raising the roof for his opponent on fight night.
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It’s something Buckley has experienced before, having fought Nassourdine Imavov in front of a raucous Paris crowd back in 2022.
“They did show me love,” he grinned. "They showed me love before.
“But during the war, I'm not gonna lie, that still kind of gave me goosebumps, man, because I never heard a crowd just roar like that.
“I'm excited for this one though, as well. I don't know how many people [Rogers Place] holds, but I've been getting a lot of love again right here in Canada, and I truly believe that once I go out there, it's not going to be like a hate type of thing. They're just going to have pride in the person that holds their flag, you know?
“So, with that being said, I truly believe that they just want to see a good fight, and that's one thing that I just wish that Malott brings, because I see all the fights that he had, all the highlights, all the finishes. Bring that, bro, because that's the type of fire that I need to make sure that I ignite the bomb that's in me, you know? So yeah, I just can't wait.”
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He might be the visiting fighter going into enemy territory, but Buckley will take that all day long compared to fighting in a smaller, quieter venue. He thrives off the crowd, regardless of who they’re cheering for. He just wants that big-fight energy, and he’s excited to experience it on Saturday night.
“I need the crowd," he said."I need that energy. I need that support, or hate, in order to bring out the best in Buck.
“So, it's good to be back. It's good to be a main event. I'm appreciative of another opportunity to do so. But you know, I really just want to prove to myself, man, what I'm made of, so I can continue to do this over and over and over again.”
And while Buckley wants a victory to show his evolution as a fighter, he also wants the opportunity to get back on the microphone and help set up his next move by telling his story in front of a captive audience.
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“The way I look at victory for this fight, besides the win and getting my hand raised, is being able to say what I truly want to say on that mic,” he said.
“Being able to express myself truthfully to the crowd, and say it with confidence, and say it with conviction, and just keep my head up high and just let the world know who I am.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.