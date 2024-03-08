Joanne Wood Wants To Go Out In Her Style

The 38-year-old Scotswoman is calling it a career after UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2, which will mark her 17th fight in the Octagon and 25th as a professional. “JoJo” admitted she hasn’t spent much time taking stock of how she feels about her farewell bout. Part of that is feeling settled in her decision. Wood contemplated retirement after getting her hand raised in London at UFC 286, but she felt good enough after the fact that she knew she had one more fight in her. Perhaps that is because her camp, which Wood cites as the “hardest part,” went so well and was so free of any injury incidents that Wood is sailing smoothly into her rematch with Maryna Moroz, who beat Wood in April 2015.

“It's going to be a perfect story because she gave me my first loss,” Wood told UFC.com. “I didn't watch the fight afterwards until now, which is crazy because that was nine years ago and kind of makes me a little bit emotional right now. But watching it back, I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that person is dead. She is long gone.’ I've grew so much from then and I'm excited to be getting that back.”