Joanne Wood Is Keeping Herself In The Present

Canine arrangements aside, Wood heads into UFC 286 on a tough run of form. Three losses in her last three, and four losses in her last five, Wood has fallen a bit since a presumptive title shot was in her hands.

Her most recent result – a first-round submission loss to current flyweight champ Alexa Grasso – led Wood to take some time away and recuperate a little bit.

“The biggest part for me was my mind,” Wood said. “It was really hard to be confident when the past two fights I was going in injured, so, for me now, looking back, I'm like, ‘Oh, this is what I'm supposed to feel like going in.’ I think everyone needs that little reset when things aren't really going their way, so it's always good to take (time), and you do always look back and think, ‘Oh, OK, yeah, that was definitely needed, and I'm in a better place now.’”

And perhaps outside of her native Scotland, there’s few better places to return to than London.