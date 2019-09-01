Joanne "Never Give Up" Calderwood

The loss could have sent Calderwood down a “dark path” for multiple reasons. She was on a two-fight win streak heading into the June bout, and a win over Chookagian could have put her into the flyweight title shot conversation.

But Calderwood’s mental fortitude is far too strong to let what happened that night in Chicago set her back.

“I chose to take this as a positive and just get back on the journey. If my hashtag for the rest of my life is going to be #NeverGiveUp then I’m happy with that,” Calderwood said. “I’m just going to keep following that and hopefully I inspire other people and just keep focused on going forward and seeing what’s next.”

What’s next for Scotland’s Calderwood is a tough fight with the surging Andrea Lee at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. It’s a matchup that Calderwood described as a “beauty,” and she’s excited to get back into the Octagon and back into the win column.