Joanne Calderwood Welcomes the Risks

“I was like, ‘Guys, I have a bad feeling,’” Calderwood told UFC.com. “I felt like she’s not going to come back any time soon… When you’re champ, you’re not going to come back when you’re not 100 percent. You want everything to be right, and you’ve earned that respect and that responsibility to have that ball in your court, so to say.”

Her hunch was right, and when Calderwood learned the flyweight title bout might not happen until closer to the end of 2020, she kept on training as the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the extra downtime, her fiancé and coach John Wood got her to watch Tombstone for the first time, which she said she enjoyed and wants to re-watch soon.

That, plus a recent kick watching Yellowstone has Calderwood imagining herself as a rancher riding a horse through Montana, and honestly, “Cowboy” Calderwood has a good ring to it.

Eventually though, she started getting itchy for a fight. That feeling only intensified as she watched her peers getting fights and moving up and down the rankings. After a little bit of debating with her team, she got her wish. Instead of waiting on the title shot, Calderwood is facing Jennifer Maia, a fight she only got word on two weeks before fight night.

“I have this killer instinct in me that can’t really come out in sparring,” Calderwood said. “I feel like that’s been playing in the back of my mind like, ‘Oh, man. I just want to let that out.’ With the fight happening and then not happening, it’s like a roller coaster of emotions, but you’re not really getting that prize at the end of the fight, so I think that’s why we took this (fight) when we heard again that she (Shevchenko) was pushing it back. I was like, ‘No. For me, for Jojo as a fighter, she has to get back in there.’”