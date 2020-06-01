Joanne Calderwood Is All About Respect

In the opening episode of The Ultimate Fighter 20, Tecia Torres of Team Melendez was upset by No. 14 seed Randa Markos, knocking her out of the competition immediately. Torres was given a second chance in the competition when Justine Kish of Team Pettis went down with an ACL injury. In order to balance out the teams and matchups, Torres was ordered to switch teams halfway through the show.

A vocal few members of Team Pettis didn’t welcome the newcomer and refused to train with her. An even more vocal few members of Team Melendez saw her as a traitor who didn’t earn her second chance. It was a lose/lose spot for Torres when she squared off against “Skrapette” Bec Rawlings.

“It got real nasty,” said Joanne Calderwood of Team Pettis, “I knew that if you go and get girls together and put them in a house, especially fighter girls, when we’re supposed to be fighting each other and being in the same house and sharing the same kitchen, it’s bad enough having two women in the kitchen because they’re fighting over who is making what so if you can imagine having 16 of us.”