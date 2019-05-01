Joanna Jedrzejczyk Is Recharged And Ready

The last five months also included a holiday to Thailand, a place she used to live, but the holiday was her first since before she could remember. Naturally, though, a mixed martial artist of her caliber can’t stay away from the gym too long.

“I’ve been in this business for the last 16 years, and honestly, I was jumping from fight to fight,” Jedrzejczyk said. “So, I’m very happy that I have time to learn some new things and improve my game, get new tools in my game because usually, when you jump from camp to camp, you don’t have time to learn. You focus on your next opponent or your next fight, and definitely this time, I’m doing different things.”

That learning included training with former K-1 World Champion Ernesto Hoost in the Netherlands as well as continued work at American Top Team in Florida. While she has yet to book a bout, Jedrzejczyk intends to fight at 115 pounds once again, where Jessica Andrade just grabbed the belt from Namajunas at UFC 237. Jedrzejczyk defended her belt against Andrade via a unanimous decision at UFC 211 in 2017, so a rematch could be in order, but until then, there’s plenty of other bouts at strawweight that could be of interest.

Regardless, Jedrzejczyk insists she is looking forward, figuratively to leave her losses behind, and literally as she waits for her next bout to come together. When she does, she could be a revitalized, refreshed and retooled version of herself, and that should be an exciting prospect for fight fans.

“It was a busy time,” she said. “But I’m training really hard and cannot wait to hear about my next fight and my next opponent.”

Zac Pacleb is a writer and producer for UFC.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ZacPacleb