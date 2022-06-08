Joanna Jędrzejczyk: "2022 Will Be My Best Year"

So how many times has Joanna Jedrzejczyk watched her epic 2020 bout with Zhang Weili?

“None,” she said during a May 18 interview. Her rematch with Zhang, which takes place this Saturday in Singapore, was already scheduled, so there have been snippets of relevant action to watch here and there, courtesy of her coaches at American Top Team, but as for watching the entire 25-minute class, which Zhang won by split decision, nada.

“Mike Brown is mad at me,” Jedrzejczyk laughed. “They showed me some short clips and I know how to be better during sparring, do better, perform better and be ready. I know where I made mistakes in our first fight with Weili Zhang, I trust my coaches and we all know Mike Brown and Katel Kubis' knowledge and they help so many athletes. They help the champions to become better and I trust them. But I haven't watched it.”

Jedrzejczyk didn’t even take advantage of the momentum she had after a fight the entire sports world was talking about. Instead, she decided that for the first time in a long time, she was going to take care of herself. Sure, she trained in the ensuing two years, but other than that, the fight game took a back seat.

“I definitely found time to learn about life and my hobbies and myself,” she said. “For hobbies, I started playing piano, tennis, did my racing debut, I just launched my supplement company and focused on other business things. I've been doing this for 19 years and I feel like the last 19 years I forgot about myself and how to keep the balance. It was sport, sport, sport only. But I was always a person with so many hobbies and passions, so I started to take some time off for myself.”

And when she did decide that it was time to return, she did so with a new energy for the sport, one that she believes will lead her not just to a win over Zhang in their rematch, but a shot at regaining her title from the woman she beat for it in 2015, newly crowned Carla Esparza