Joanderson Brito | Expect The Expected

The two are set to face off in a featherweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim on Saturday night in Las Vegas. We’ve seen plenty of grappler-versus-striker matchups in the UFC over the years, and Brito seems convinced that his bout with Leavitt will produce another.

“We know what he's bringing. We know what he’s all about,” Brito told UFC.com during fight week. He's a guy that's going to try… it's kind of like an anti-gameplan, right? He just kind of stalls, and he wants to grapple, and he wants to keep things very close all the time. I'm going to try to find my distance and try to find my game with his stalling and trying to clinch with me.

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Allen Nothing To Prove | Leavitt Beware The Monkey King | Edmen Shahbazyan Believes His Moment Has Arrived

“He's going to be a guy that's going to bring the fight one way, and I'm gonna take it another. It’s my strength against his strength, and I think we'll see who comes out on top at the end of the fight.”

The fight is Brito’s first in 2026 as he looks to rebuild his momentum. After losing his UFC debut to Bill Algeo back in January 2022, Brito hit his stride as he claimed five wins in a row, adding the names of Andre Fili, Lucas Alexander, Westin Wilson, Jonathan Pearce, and Jack Shore to his resume.