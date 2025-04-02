Joanderson Brito | The Devil Is In The Details

“I think one of the things that I have always liked about myself and is a key to success in the UFC is training,” the Brazilian said on Wednesday afternoon via translator Fabiano Buskei. "I think that I’m ahead of a lot of athletes that may have more time in the organization, more experience because I love to train.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

“It doesn’t matter if I don’t get to train now; I will be training later. I have no issues training anywhere. I have no issues if I don’t have a training partner; I’ll be out there putting in the work. I like to train for fights and I like to put in the work.

“I plan on being in this organization for 10-15 years, and I think that is a key to success, along with being very active,” he added. “Fighting three times a year and the training; that sets me apart from others.”