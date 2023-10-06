JJ Aldrich: “I’m Looking To Get Another Finish This Weekend”

"If I were to ever take a short notice fight, I feel like now would be the time," Aldrich told UFC.com. "My last fight was a good win, and I came out uninjured. My weight didn't bounce up super high, I was back in the gym, and I have teammates training. I gotta be there for them, so it was the perfect time. They called, and it felt like the right answer."

For many fighters, taking a fight on short notice can be a daunting prospect. However, for Aldrich, it was about instinct.

Aldrich had been offered short notice fights before and, for whatever reason, the opportunity didn’t feel right and there were a myriad of factors that played into that feeling. How is her weight? Has she been training? Who is the opponent?

But in the case of facing De La Rosa this weekend, it was all systems go once she got the call.

A big reason for that is her recent victory, which marked her first finish win in the UFC. The result gave Aldrich a new level of confidence, one that she knows she’ll feel in the UFC APEX on Saturday.