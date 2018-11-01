JJ Aldrich Crossing Off A Couple Bucket List Moments

“I look at every fight as an opportunity – an opportunity to grow myself as an athlete in my ability and also the mental part. The fight game is always mental, so every fight is an opportunity. You’ve just got to take advantage of each one that you’re given. Maybe the reason they matched us up is because if you look at Sabina’s record, she fought in the LFA a bunch and had knockouts and everything else, so I think they’re really trying to push her. But while this is gonna be my seventh UFC fight, which is crazy to say that I’m turning into a UFC vet (Laughs), it’s only going to be my third fight at ’25 and she’s more established at ’25. That’s how I see it and I’m just gonna go in there and give it my all and show them why I need to be ranked after this fight.”

Fresh from an October win over Lauren Mueller, Aldrich is happy to get a relatively quick turnaround in order to keep the momentum going, and she’s all-in on taking the next step in her career both this week and in the coming months. And if she ever lacks for motivation, she can always think back to her days working in a local warehouse and the buzzer she had to ring every day to enter the facility.

“Sometimes when I don’t feel like going to the gym, I hear the buzzer, and it’s ‘Oh, you better go,’” she laughs. “I gotta keep chasing my dreams because I am not going back to that."

