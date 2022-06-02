JJ Aldrich Is Bringing The Best Version Of Herself

“I was really happy to keep this one; it was someone I wanted to fight,” Aldrich told UFC.com ahead of her bout against Erin Blanchfield at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik. “She’s tough and durable and I know it’s going to bring out the best in me, so it’s someone I really wanted to fight and when they called me, I was like, ‘Yes!’ right away.”

The last time fans saw Aldrich was only 11 weeks ago, when she fought against Gillian Robertson. This weekend’s bout will be Aldrich’s fourth fight in the APEX, a place that she’s starting to consider home after how frequently she has fought there.

The 29-year-old flyweight came out victorious against Robertson, and with no injuries, she was ready to get back to work immediately. She began preparing for flyweight prospect Blanchfield, who is 2-0 in the UFC after making her debut last September.

Aldrich couldn’t pass up this fight.

“She’s very tough and she’s young. I’ve been there before. I was 23 when I was on The Ultimate Fighter, so I know how it is, but I’m excited,” Aldrich said. “I think she’s going to pull out a very tough, and probably the best, version of me that we’ve seen so far, so I’m excited.”