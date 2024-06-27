Jiří Procházka Wants To Prove That He's Simply The Best

"The message came, and I said yes," he said during his media day appearance ahead of fight night in Las Vegas.

"So, for me, the chance is here – why not? Let's go for that. I believe."

UFC 303 Full Fight Card Preview

Procházka lost out to Pereira in their first meeting at UFC 295, where he was stunned, then finished, by the hard-hitting former kickboxing champion. But, despite that setback, Procházka is steadfastly sticking to his fighting principles ahead of the rematch. That means a few tweaks here and there, rather than a complete stylistic reboot.

"I have to say, no matter the result... I will not change. I will not change anything," he stated.

"I want to do the same this Saturday. I want to do the same, but much better. Be more precise in the details. Watch the calf kicks, just a little bit! And win. Just win!"