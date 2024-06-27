Jiří Procházka Wants To Prove That He's Simply The Best

Embedded
Jiří Procházka's sights have always been set on a return to the top, so when the call came for him to step up on short notice for a main event championship assignment against former nemesis Alex Pereira at UFC 303, there was no doubt in his mind.
"The message came, and I said yes," he said during his media day appearance ahead of fight night in Las Vegas.
"So, for me, the chance is here – why not? Let's go for that. I believe."
Procházka lost out to Pereira in their first meeting at UFC 295, where he was stunned, then finished, by the hard-hitting former kickboxing champion. But, despite that setback, Procházka is steadfastly sticking to his fighting principles ahead of the rematch. That means a few tweaks here and there, rather than a complete stylistic reboot.
"I have to say, no matter the result... I will not change. I will not change anything," he stated.
"I want to do the same this Saturday. I want to do the same, but much better. Be more precise in the details. Watch the calf kicks, just a little bit! And win. Just win!"
When asked to identify the source of Pereira's remarkable success since joining the UFC, the Czech star paid tribute to the Brazilian's bulletproof mindset, and said that his mentality is very similar.
"To be honest, (it's) his focus, that's all. That's it," he said.
"The focus is everything, and he knows how to use that in a fight. And I know it, too. So, right now, for this Saturday, I realize what is necessary for a win in this fight. And I'm going to show that."
The rematch was something most people inside the sport believed would happen eventually. But for it to come around so quickly, and on such short notice, came as a big surprise to many.
However, despite the lack of preparation time for such a huge opportunity, Procházka thinks the short-notice nature of the matchup could prove to be a benefit for him.
"I just jumped to the final stage of preparation," he said, as he reveals the need for a much more abbreviated training camp for this fight.
"And sometimes this for me is the best that I can do, because if you believe in yourself, and you are the ‘yes’ man, take the chance, go there and show what's your best.
"Normally I have like two months in camp, almost two months. And this time, it was one week!
"So I've put everything into one week, one-and-a-half weeks. And yeah, I'm prepared."
That truncated fight prep still saw him push himself to the limit to ensure his body and his mind were fully ready for the battle ahead. It was a process he described as "a good hell." Now he's through that, he says he's ready for the job at hand.
"Yeah, a good hell, because you need to maximize your body's abilities, your strength, dynamic, endurance, stamina and focus for technique," he explained.
"It's a lot of things for just one week, but when you have good time management to know how to schedule your training, it's like a masterpiece.
"I'm very glad that me and my team, we scheduled that really, really good. And right now, it's time for the details, to enjoy the training, recover, then go and show my best."
While he has had to make sure that he's physically ready for the challenge ahead, Procházka also knows that the mental battle is every bit as important. And, in that regard, he knows exactly what's required.
"With all humility, you have to just believe," he stated.
"You have to believe, or better, you have to know that you are the one, you are ready to show your best, right here, right now.
"Because these chances will not come if you are not ready. Because every time, when life asks you, life expects that you are ready. It's just about your courage – courage and belief."
Victory for Procházka would see him reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title he never lost inside the Octagon. It would also exact some revenge on Pereira for his lone UFC defeat. But, more importantly to Procházka himself, it would prove that he's the top 205-pounder on the planet.
The likely by-product of that would be an immediate call for the pair to run it back again in a light heavyweight title trilogy fight. But, while "trilogy" could be the word on everyone's lips if he wins on Saturday night, Procházka isn't interested in talking about a third meeting right now. He has a job to do, and nothing will divert his focus on getting the victory this weekend.
"Everybody wants the trilogy. I don't," he stated.
"For me, it doesn't matter. For me right now I'm not thinking about the trilogy, about who will be the next opponent, whatever.
"Right now. I'm here for the belt... Not the belt, I'm here to win this fight. To show my best. That I'm faster, and able to master all the aspects in the fight.
"Every win is for me the most important. Win here and now. Don't judge this win is more important. No. To win the battle that is here and now before you is the most important. That's all."
Listening to Procházka talk, it seems clear that the light heavyweight championship belt itself is not really his prime focus heading into the matchup. Instead, it's proving to himself, and the world, that he is the best.
And with Pereira currently at the top of the light heavyweight tree, Procházka is determined to step into the Octagon and make himself undeniable in their rematch.
"(It's) the opportunity to fight him again, to show that my style (is better), and I am a better fighter."
Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT.
