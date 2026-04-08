Jiří Procházka | Ready For The Hunt

The impending arrival of a child has been a gamechanger for Procházka, who admitted that he feared it would somehow diminish him as a fighter. But, as the due date draws ever closer, he’s come to the realization that the opposite is the case.

“First, I thought it would take the power from me, and from all the preparation,” he said. “I've felt a special focus for what I'm doing. Every time we spoke with my girlfriend via video call, there was a new reason to be stronger – not to prove anything, but to be stronger in who I am, because I really want to be the king of my family, and be a true man. This is a big theme in my life.”

Watch This And Every UFC Event Live On Paramount+

Procházka is a man who likes to live on the edge. Earlier this year, he visited Peña de Bernal, a 433-meter monolith in Mexico, and scaled it, free solo style (without ropes). Now, with impending fatherhood just around the corner, he admits that the time has come to curb his daredevil ways. But, rather than removing the edge from Procházka, he revealed it’s only served to sharpen his fighting skills, because now he’s become more focused than ever on his training.

“In Mexico City, yeah, there was one thing that I did, climbing the mountain, and that was a little bit dangerous,” he said, in a masterpiece of understatement. “I have to stop doing these little dangerous things to keep myself self-confident, and be more focused on what's here and now, and for the upcoming fight. And to keep in mind that at home, the family was waiting for me… So yeah, maybe that's what I changed in this preparation – to be more focused, more locked-in – in the preparation, in every training, every breath in the training, every punch, every move, every lift of the weights. And that's one of the most important things in my preparation right now – to maybe take life more seriously.”