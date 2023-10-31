Jiří Procházka: Pure Concentration, Focus And Happiness

Changes also included listening to his body and being “kinder” to it throughout training. The 31-year-old can dish out punishment as much as he can take it, but with 33 professional fights under his belt, he wants to extend the amount of time he can do what he loves most.

Two particular changes he made came in adding coaches for strength-and-conditioning, as well as wrestling. In his trio of trips to the Octagon, Procházka attempted one takedown – a desperation shot after Dominick Reyes rattled him with a left hand in the second round. These additions to his training camp help him chase a more well-rounded version of himself, what he calls a “true martial artist.” That’s not to say he’s turning into a marauding wrestler, though. Procházka knows his style is naturally violent, and he hopes to channel that violence through the various channels of MMA.

UFC MONTHLY REPORT | OCTOBER 2023

“I just balance my fighting style to be not just focused on one thing, but for all the things,” he said. “I don’t want to change my mindset. I want to be just me: Jiří Procházka from Hostěradice, from Czech Republic, from Brno, and keep it simple because fighting is not about doing something extraordinary, but because my style is naturally special, that’s what I had to realize — to keep it simple. Everything is there.”