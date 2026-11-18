Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka remains laser-focused on a return to the 205-pound summit, but now he does so with added motivation and a sharpened skill set.
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After welcoming his daughter just days after his title fight at UFC 327, Procházka has embarked on a voyage of discovery as he navigates the ever-changing waters of parenthood. It’s something he admits he’s still getting used to.
“The (first) month was pretty new for me, but I like the new chapters,” he told UFC.com.
“It’s a lot of new things. Some things are very beautiful, some things are not beautiful! But yeah, that's life.”
Becoming a father has made the already-driven Procházka even more focused on making it back to the top of the 205-pound division, with the Czech star now fighting for more than just himself. Now he has a family to provide for.
“For sure, the motivation, it's a new wave of energy to everything I'm doing,” he explained.
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“I don’t think it's enough time to speak about how much it's pushed my life to be better in everything [but] I'm [trying] to be more consistent, to be more disciplined, to have a time schedule in everything. Yeah, it’s great.”
Procházka knows the punishing nature of a career in mixed martial arts, so he admits he’s not too keen on seeing his daughter getting too heavily involved in his sport, but he did say there was a lot of value in her studying the more traditional martial arts.
"For sure, I want to let her have a base of these martial arts, like judo and karate, to know the philosophy behind that, the discipline, the honor, the respect for each other, all these good things,” he said.
“And of course, to have good physical strength, endurance, all these things, to be gymnastic. So for sure, I would like to see her be an athlete, but it will be her choice.”
Procházka will lean into his own martial arts experience when he steps back in the Octagon to take on New Zealand’s Navajo Stirling in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling in Qatar.
It’s a fight Procházka was initially unsure of accepting, but after his closest rivals in the light heavyweight division turned down fights with him, he realized fifth-ranked Stirling offered the best available option as he bids to earn a title rematch with the man who stopped him to win the title, Stirling’s training partner Carlos Ulberg.
“The first time I didn't want to fight him because he's like a lower-ranked fighter,” Procházka explained.
“He's from the same team as Ulberg, and I wanted to fight somebody who's closest to the top, you know? Somebody from the top five fighters, but nobody wanted to fight. No Costa, no Ankalaev, [they] didn't want to fight. They just speak, speak, speak a lot, but no one wanted to fight.
"So then I said to myself, I want to fight before the end of the year, and UFC gave me the only option, Navajo Stirling, in Salt Lake City, one month till the fight. But one month is not good for solid preparation, so then we spoke about October [and] November. So I took it.
“I know it's a big risk. It's his young energy he has going forward, believing in himself, and I don't care. When I'm the best, and I believe I am, I'm going to prove that, with whoever – with the young guys, with the old guys, with the champions, with whoever. And I believe I made really good steps with my team that I can show this Saturday night that I am on another level.”
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Procházka’s defeat to Ulberg, in a fight he appeared to be well on his way to winning, was a tough one to get over. But, once he returned to the gym, “BJP” knew there were certain things about his game that needed attention.
“First of all, I had to change a lot of things, because there were some things that I repeated in my last fights that cost me the fight,” he admitted.
“So I said to myself there’s no other way than to just make a really big step, and all the team made a really big step up. A lot of changes. A lot. I didn’t like it so much. Keep the hands up all the time, all the time, all the time – and be more strategic, more tactical, and not so emotional, because everybody knows I'm an emotional fighter, and I think this is my nature, you know?
“But I like to work with my logical mind to stay disciplined in a hard situation. So that was the task for this camp. So I believe I'm able to show it this Saturday night.”
The fight itself will pit Procházka’s unique fighting style against the more traditional kickboxing-based approach of Stirling. The Kiwi has fought three times already in 2026, defeating Bruno Lopes, Ion Cutelaba, and former champion Jan Błachowicz, all by TKO, and will present a significant challenge.
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But Procházka is battle-tested and is familiar with fighting in five-round main events, and he said he’ll be fully prepared, regardless of how the fight plays out.
“It's a five-round fight, and I'm ready to end it in the first, second, third, fourth, or fifth round,” he stated.
“I'm ready for a long, tactical fight, or I’m ready to smash him in the first round, on the ground or in the stand-up. This is what everybody knows about me, and I don't want to change it. I don't want to change it because I believe, when you are ready to fight all five rounds fully, like we saw last week, Ciryl Gane with [Josh] Hokit, then you are prepared to be the best, and I believe I'm prepared.”
And while he stopped short of offering a prediction for the fight itself, he said that he plans to defeat Stirling, then line up a championship rematch with the Kiwi’s teammate.
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“You know, I don't want to predict too much, because I'm focused for this Saturday night,” he said.
“But I believe if everything will be successful, then I can face Ulberg and make it, but this time with my hands up [in victory].”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.