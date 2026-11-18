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"So then I said to myself, I want to fight before the end of the year, and UFC gave me the only option, Navajo Stirling, in Salt Lake City, one month till the fight. But one month is not good for solid preparation, so then we spoke about October [and] November. So I took it.

“I know it's a big risk. It's his young energy he has going forward, believing in himself, and I don't care. When I'm the best, and I believe I am, I'm going to prove that, with whoever – with the young guys, with the old guys, with the champions, with whoever. And I believe I made really good steps with my team that I can show this Saturday night that I am on another level.”

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Procházka’s defeat to Ulberg, in a fight he appeared to be well on his way to winning, was a tough one to get over. But, once he returned to the gym, “BJP” knew there were certain things about his game that needed attention.

“First of all, I had to change a lot of things, because there were some things that I repeated in my last fights that cost me the fight,” he admitted.

“So I said to myself there’s no other way than to just make a really big step, and all the team made a really big step up. A lot of changes. A lot. I didn’t like it so much. Keep the hands up all the time, all the time, all the time – and be more strategic, more tactical, and not so emotional, because everybody knows I'm an emotional fighter, and I think this is my nature, you know?