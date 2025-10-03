Jiří Procházka | Let’s Go For That

Jiří Procházka is a man of many trades, and one with many accomplishments to his name as well.
The 32-year-old was the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic, defeating Glover Teixiera for the light heavyweight strap back in 2022. Not only does Procházka have former champion on his resume, but he also now has a master’s degree in security and strategic studies as of this summer.
The Czech has always been dedicated to his craft inside the Octagon, and that same mentality goes for his ventures outside of the Octagon as well. He was committed to earning his degree, even if it meant declining a title shot following his win over Jamahal Hill back in January.
“I was negotiating with UFC to see if there is a possibility about a UFC title fight,” Procházka said. “There was an offer in June for fight with Ankalaev for the title, but that was the time where I had the final exams in university. That was the main point for this year, and I needed to finish it, I wanted to finish it, and then I wanted to go back to my business and to my work and be fully focused for the next fight. Right now, I'm fully focused, not just for title fight, but I'm fully focused for Khalil Rountree.”
While completing his master’s degree, the light heavyweight also participated in a handful of other “side quests”, as he likes to call them, over the span of the last nine months, which included swimming under some ice and climbing some mountains. Procházka joked that he was happy he survived all of these adventures and is now back to focusing on the next task at hand: a fight against former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 in Las Vegas.
The fight comes at an interesting time in the 205-pound division. Last weekend in Perth, Carlos Ulberg scored a highlight reel knockout over Dominick, and the title fight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira will cap off the night inside T-Mobile Arena on October 4.
After vacating his belt due to an injury at the end of 2022, reclaiming his throne has always been the goal, and he believes that a win over Rountree Jr. puts him one step closer to that title shot.
“I believe that my statement will be that I am the next challenger for the title, because I already challenged for Ulberg in Australia, and he declined our fight, so I took the Khalil fight,” Procházka said. “I don't want to be focused on the next fight right now. Full focus is for Khalil, but I believe I will win and after I can be focused for the title.”
On the flip side, Rountree Jr. is also out to make that statement to get him back into the title conversation. The 35-year-old got his crack at light heavyweight gold last October when he faced Pereira, who held the belt at the time. Rountree Jr. was competitive against “Poatan”, wobbling him a few times, but he ultimately came up short getting finished in the fourth round. He bounced back earlier this year with a unanimous decision win over Hill.
Both Procházka and Rountree Jr. have had their fair shares of exciting knockouts, specifically Procházka with his spinning back elbow knockout against Dominick Reyes in his second UFC outing. Rountree Jr. has shown the power he possesses in his hands, and therefore, Procházka knows he has to remain smart and clean when it comes to Saturday night.
“I have to be light with light movement in the cage,” Procházka said. “Catching him is in his movements, in his attacks, his leg kicks defend it and catching him in the right timing. So timing, precision and tempo dominance, keeping a strong rhythm in the fight.”
The 205-pound division has been in the spotlight over the past two weeks, and all eyes will be watching to see who leaves Las Vegas with the belt on Saturday night. But the bigger question is who will the next challenger be?
