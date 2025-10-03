Jiří Procházka | Let’s Go For That

“I was negotiating with UFC to see if there is a possibility about a UFC title fight,” Procházka said. “There was an offer in June for fight with Ankalaev for the title, but that was the time where I had the final exams in university. That was the main point for this year, and I needed to finish it, I wanted to finish it, and then I wanted to go back to my business and to my work and be fully focused for the next fight. Right now, I'm fully focused, not just for title fight, but I'm fully focused for Khalil Rountree.”

While completing his master’s degree, the light heavyweight also participated in a handful of other “side quests”, as he likes to call them, over the span of the last nine months, which included swimming under some ice and climbing some mountains. Procházka joked that he was happy he survived all of these adventures and is now back to focusing on the next task at hand: a fight against former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 in Las Vegas.

The fight comes at an interesting time in the 205-pound division. Last weekend in Perth, Carlos Ulberg scored a highlight reel knockout over Dominick, and the title fight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira will cap off the night inside T-Mobile Arena on October 4.