Jiri Prochazka Focused On What's Right In Front Of Him

As the 28-year-old is preparing for his first main event on the biggest stage in MMA, one word has lived in Prochazka’s mind all fight week: happy.

“Being here makes me happy; happy and ready to show the best performance,” Prochazka said, adding that when he stepped foot inside the UFC APEX and got a look at the Octagon he’ll be fighting in on Saturday, he “felt a lot of action and power. This cage is smaller than the regular Octagon. That brings more action to the fight.”

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Significant Stats | The Light Heavyweight Rundown | Fighters You Should Know | Krzysztof Jotko Making His Dreams A Reality | Every Merab Dvalishvili Takedown | Luana Pinheiro Sharpens Her Weapons | Tried and Tested TJ Brown

Don’t let the fact that this is Prochazka’s second fight in the UFC fool you, as the Czech has competed for nearly a decade on the professional circuit, amassing 27 wins and inaugural light heavyweight titles in both the Gladiator Fighting Championship and Rizin Fighting Federation prior to achieving his ultimate goal of fighting in the UFC.