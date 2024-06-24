Jiří Procházka Career Highlights

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

This video is not available in your country

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The fight was stopped with 28 seconds left in the fight, and heading into the fourth round, Teixeira led on two of the scorecards, 39-37 and 38-37, with the other scorecard reading 38-38. This fight won Fight of the Year in 2022 and many believe it will one day earn a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Jiří Procházka’s UFC Record

UFC 300 (4/13/24) Prochazka stopped Aleksandar Rakic via strikes at 3:17 of the second round

UFC 295 (11/11/23) Prochazka was stopped by Alex Pereira via strikes at 4:08 of the second round in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title

UFC 275 (6/12/22) Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira via rear naked choke at 4:32 of the fifth round to win the UFC light heavyweight title. Vacated title due to injury

UFC on ESPN (5/1/21) Prochazka knocked out Dominick Reyes at 4:29 of the second round

UFC 251 (7/11/20) Prochazka knocked out Volkan Oezdemir at :49 of the second round