Jiří Procházka Career Highlights

Embedded
Athletes
Look Back At Former Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka’s Journey To UFC 303
Czech standout Jiří Procházka had a quick rise to the top of the UFC light heavyweight division, claiming the title as champion in his third UFC fight.
He has been a part of some unforgettable moments inside the Octagon. Learn more about Procházka’s career highlights and his journey to UFC gold.
Career Highlights
- Jiří Procházka made his UFC debut on July 12, 2020, against Volkan Oezdemir. He won by knockout in the second round and earned a Performance of the Night bonus.
- Procházka became the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic when he defeated Glover Teixeira by rear naked choke at UFC 275 on June 12, 2022. His fight against Teixeira won the 2022 Fight of the Year.
- He has won Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonuses in four out of his five UFC bouts.
Standout Fights
UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Procházka (May 1, 2021)
If you didn’t know Jiří Procházka before this fight, you certainly did after his spinning back elbow put Dominick Reyes out cold in the second round. Procházka earned Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night honors for this win.
It was an action packed bout up until the knockout, as the two light heavyweights threw their heavy hands in the first round, each taking some damage. That momentum carried into the second round as they continued to battle. Midway through, Reyes hurt Procházka, but after he was able to escape a takedown attempt and throw some ground strikes, he threw the spinning back elbow and that left Procházka the clear winner.
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka (June 12, 2022)
In just three UFC fights, Procházka became the light heavyweight champion of the world by defeating Glover Teixeira by rear naked choke in the fifth and final round.
Full Fight | Jiří Procházka vs Glover Teixeira
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Full Fight | Jiří Procházka vs Glover Teixeira
/
The fight was stopped with 28 seconds left in the fight, and heading into the fourth round, Teixeira led on two of the scorecards, 39-37 and 38-37, with the other scorecard reading 38-38. This fight won Fight of the Year in 2022 and many believe it will one day earn a spot in the Hall of Fame.
Jiří Procházka’s UFC Record
UFC 300 (4/13/24) Prochazka stopped Aleksandar Rakic via strikes at 3:17 of the second round
UFC 295 (11/11/23) Prochazka was stopped by Alex Pereira via strikes at 4:08 of the second round in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title
UFC 275 (6/12/22) Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira via rear naked choke at 4:32 of the fifth round to win the UFC light heavyweight title. Vacated title due to injury
UFC on ESPN (5/1/21) Prochazka knocked out Dominick Reyes at 4:29 of the second round
UFC 251 (7/11/20) Prochazka knocked out Volkan Oezdemir at :49 of the second round
Rapid Q&A
What is Jiří Procházka’s record?
- 30-4-1
What is Jiří Procházka’s age?
- 31 years old
How tall is Jiří Procházka?
- 6’3’’
What is Jiří Procházka’s reach?
- 80’
Where is Jiří Procházka from?
- Jiří Procházka was born in Hostěradice, Czech Republic and is fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic.
What weight division is Jiří Procházka in?
- Jiří Procházka is in the light heavyweight division and is the former light heavyweight champion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT.
Tags
Power Slap
FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING…
Announcements