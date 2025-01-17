Jiří Procházka Has The Belief In Himself

It took Procházka only two UFC fights to get his crack at UFC gold, and it came after back-to-back knockout wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. The 32-year-old went on to defeat Glover Teixeira to become the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic. Since then, it has been a bit of a bumpy ride for Procházka, who had to vacate the title due to an injury and then dropped two contests to Alex Pereira, who currently holds the belt.

It's been six months since fans have seen Procházka in action, and he finally returns to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 311 against former champion Jamahal Hill. It feels like it was only a matter of time before these two were scheduled to face each other and, for Procházka, there was never a doubt in his mind to accept the fight.