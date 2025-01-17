 Skip to main content
Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic walks out in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight against Alex Pereira of Brazil during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jiří Procházka Has The Belief In Himself

Former Champion Out To Show Why He Is The Best, While Starting His Journey Back To The Title
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Jan. 17, 2025

Jiří Procházka prides himself on not only making it to the top of the light heavyweight division, but staying there, and since making his debut back in July 2020, Procházka has been able to do that. 

It took Procházka only two UFC fights to get his crack at UFC gold, and it came after back-to-back knockout wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. The 32-year-old went on to defeat Glover Teixeira to become the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic. Since then, it has been a bit of a bumpy ride for Procházka, who had to vacate the title due to an injury and then dropped two contests to Alex Pereira, who currently holds the belt. 

It's been six months since fans have seen Procházka in action, and he finally returns to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 311 against former champion Jamahal Hill. It feels like it was only a matter of time before these two were scheduled to face each other and, for Procházka, there was never a doubt in his mind to accept the fight. 

Jiří Procházka trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
Jiří Procházka trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

“The fight with Jamahal was my initiative. The UFC offered me that fight when I was in Japan, in Kumamoto, and I accepted when the offer came. I'm happy to be here right now to have this opponent and to face the style that he has.”

Following the losses to Pereira, Procházka is excited to face Hill because it will allow him to show himself at the highest form, and he is always eager to face people that bring out the best in him. When I asked Procházka what he brings to the fight that “Sweet Dreams” may not have seen before, he wanted to keep it a secret until Saturday night. 

Jiří Procházka | A True Martial Artist
There’s no doubt Procházka is focused on the task ahead and defeating Hill, but that doesn’t dismiss the fact that Procházka wants to get his belt back, and especially avenge the losses that he has had against “Poatan.” He has all the belief in the world that he can make that happen. 

“I've been saying to everyone, believe me or not, but I believe I can beat Alex,” Procházka said. “I can be the champion again and I really believe that all the keys, what I needed to have, I have right now and, for me, it's like a matter of time right now to go to the top, stay there and keep myself there because there was something that I needed to learn to keep myself on the top, not just to go to the top there and back, but to keep myself stable there.” 

Procházka has always been someone that embraces traveling the world and experiencing different cultures worldwide. After his fight with Pereira, Procházka spent time away from the Octagon going to places all over the world, including Japan, Spain and Mexico City.  

The Czech felt that the time traveling to these different places was exactly what he needed to recharge and reset. Now, heading into this fight with Hill, he is ready to put on his best performance yet and then move one step closer to perhaps facing Pereira again in the future. 

Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic elbows Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 01, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic elbows Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 01, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Saturday night, UFC will host their first event inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and it’s a card fight fans won’t want to miss. Atop the marquee are two title fights, but, at the end of the night, Procházka believes the spotlight will be on his fight with Hill, and he plans to steal the show. 

“Somebody told me this is the people's main event, so I think, with respect to the main event this Saturday, I believe every time I treat my fight like it's the main fight, but when I see this card, I think that our fight will be the main one.” 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

