Announcements

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira 2 Set For UFC 282

Light Heavyweight Title Will Be On The Line December 10 In Las Vegas
Oct. 14, 2022

Following one of the most epic championship fights in UFC history, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira will run it back on December 10 for the light heavyweight championship of the world at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 282. In June, Prochazka and Teixeira battled tooth and nail for over four rounds before the Czech Republic's Prochazka took the title in the fifth stanza. This December, Brazil's Teixeira attempts to even the score and take back his 205-pound crown.

