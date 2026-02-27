Jiří Procházka And Carlos Ulberg Fight For Light Heavyweight Title At UFC 327

Meanwhile, Ulberg has steadily climbed up the 205-pound ladder since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in November 2020. After dropping his debut, Ulberg has been flawless, building a 9-fight winning streak and collecting six finishes along the way. In 2025, Ulberg passed his stiffest tests with a decision win over former champion Jan Błachowicz in London and a jaw-dropping knockout of former title challenger Dominick Reyes in Perth.

The title fight between Procházka and Ulberg has all the makings of a memorable battle as they boast a combined 36 knockouts. Ulberg looks to bring a title back to New Zealand and City Kickboxing for the first time since Israel Adesanya wrested the belt back from Pereira in unforgettable fashion at UFC 287, coincidentally also in Miami, while Procházka hopes to finally get his full-circle moment and return to the divisional throne.

UFC 327 also features a flyweight title bout between champion Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira, the first UFC championship matchup between two fighters born in the 2000s.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates and announcements regarding events and fights.