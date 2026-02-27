Jiří Procházka And Carlos Ulberg Fight For Light Heavyweight Title At UFC 327
Top Light Heavyweight Contenders Headline UFC’s Return To Miami
Feb. 28, 2026
UFC CEO Dana White announced the main event for UFC 327 in Miami on Instagram, revealing a matchup between former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka and New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg for the undisputed light heavyweight title. The fight comes as a result of Alex Pereira vacating the title he reclaimed at UFC 320.
Procházka, who first won the belt in epic fashion when he submitted Glover Teixeira in June 2022 at UFC 275, has since challenged for gold twice, falling both times to Alex Pereira. With Pereira and former champion Magomed Ankalaev locked in their saga last year, Procházka picked up a pair of thrilling knockout wins over former champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenge Khalil Rountree Jr. to maintain his top spot in the rankings.
Meanwhile, Ulberg has steadily climbed up the 205-pound ladder since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in November 2020. After dropping his debut, Ulberg has been flawless, building a 9-fight winning streak and collecting six finishes along the way. In 2025, Ulberg passed his stiffest tests with a decision win over former champion Jan Błachowicz in London and a jaw-dropping knockout of former title challenger Dominick Reyes in Perth.
The title fight between Procházka and Ulberg has all the makings of a memorable battle as they boast a combined 36 knockouts. Ulberg looks to bring a title back to New Zealand and City Kickboxing for the first time since Israel Adesanya wrested the belt back from Pereira in unforgettable fashion at UFC 287, coincidentally also in Miami, while Procházka hopes to finally get his full-circle moment and return to the divisional throne.
UFC 327 also features a flyweight title bout between champion Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira, the first UFC championship matchup between two fighters born in the 2000s.
