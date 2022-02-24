Jimmy Lawson Is Out To Steal The Show | UFC Fight Pass

It’s impossible for any school to compare themselves to the success of Daniel Cormier, Johny Hendricks, Randy Couture and many more Oklahoma State grads, but with the UFC trajectories of RBY (Roman Bravo-Young), Bo Nickal, Jimmy Lawson and many more, it’s hard to see a future for the Nittany Lions that doesn’t rival the Cowboys.

Lawson explains that the reason for all the recent success comes from a man who never accomplished anything in the MMA space but sure could have if he wanted to.

“Cael [Sanderson] is one of the most interesting human beings I’ve had the pleasure of being around,” Lawson said. “It’s definitely something being in the presence of, and learning from, somebody who has never felt defeat and has accomplished all he’s ever wanted to do at every single level he’s been at. It’s a type of an infectious energy I can’t really explain. It comes from a school of thought that anything you’re willing to work your butt off for and strive for, you can accomplish. He’s living proof of that, and that mentality definitely carries to the program.”

Sanderson is equal parts calming, equal parts intensity, the nearly impossible concoction of, “Yes, you can” and “I better see you do your best.” He’s never confused when a person doesn’t succeed, but with his run in the sport of wrestling it’d be easy to see why he would be.

With the legacy he’s left and the program he runs now, not succeeding isn’t the end of the world, but giving up on yourself might be. It’s this impossible to define quality about him that has caused his teams to succeed in and out of the sport for so many years.