Jimmy Lawson Aims To Be Diverse

He spent his life as a wrestler in one of the most successful college programs in the country, yet with three first-round finishes to his record Jimmy Lawson is doing his best to avoid the thirst for knockouts.
Lawson spent three years wrestling for Penn State before transitioning to MMA. He holds wins by pin, as well as knockout, now, and while the feeling is similar, at this stage of his career he’s finally able to put his thumb on which he enjoys more.
“They’re both kind of the same feeling but I’m going to go with the knockout,” Lawson said. “It’s still a new feeling for me. The last fight was the first time I truly had a guy completely out on his feet and it’s still a very new feeling.”
The 30-year-old heavyweight explains that he’s not necessarily surprised with the power in his hands. He spent the formative years of his career with a couple heavyweights who know a thing or two about transitioning from high-level wrestlers to championship fighters.
“Yes, I’m a wrestler, but I also grew up in the MMA game at American Kickboxing Academy,” Lawson said. “I was out there and had great coaches like Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez to help make me more diverse. I’m not an Oklahoma State guy but I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today without help from an Oklahoma State guy and an Arizona State guy. Those dudes were definitely my mentors.”
Although Lawson’s MMA career is just now starting to bloom, he’s already cautious of becoming a little too bloodthirsty, and explains that he hasn’t necessarily gone head hunting. The preparation he’s walked into every fight with has led the knockouts to come to him.
“I don’t think I’m going to knock out everybody I go against,” Lawson said. “I’m not just looking for knockouts in my training. It’s hard because I don’t really go out there with a plan. My last fight I went out there to showcase some of my wrestling and my first jab landed and I had him dazed and was able to finish him. It’s just a matter of knowing you don’t want to limit yourself out there. If you go out there as a one-trick pony against a high-level fighter, they’re going to pick up on that and expose you.”
With three first-round knockouts, AKA training and the Penn State singlet at home, Lawson’s definitely an all around threat. Will the thrill of the knockout overcome him? Only time will tell!
