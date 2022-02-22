Jimmy Lawson Aims To Be Diverse

Lawson spent three years wrestling for Penn State before transitioning to MMA. He holds wins by pin, as well as knockout, now, and while the feeling is similar, at this stage of his career he’s finally able to put his thumb on which he enjoys more.

“They’re both kind of the same feeling but I’m going to go with the knockout,” Lawson said. “It’s still a new feeling for me. The last fight was the first time I truly had a guy completely out on his feet and it’s still a very new feeling.”

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

The 30-year-old heavyweight explains that he’s not necessarily surprised with the power in his hands. He spent the formative years of his career with a couple heavyweights who know a thing or two about transitioning from high-level wrestlers to championship fighters.

“Yes, I’m a wrestler, but I also grew up in the MMA game at American Kickboxing Academy,” Lawson said. “I was out there and had great coaches like Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez to help make me more diverse. I’m not an Oklahoma State guy but I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today without help from an Oklahoma State guy and an Arizona State guy. Those dudes were definitely my mentors.”