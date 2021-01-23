Jimmy Flick's Picks - UFC 257 Edition

Fight Coverage
While Gianni “The Greek” Karalis and Brendan Fitzgerald have become familiar faces to all those active in the world of UFC gambling, UFC FIGHT PASS deep dive specialist Jimmy Flick is here to assure everybody he’s no rookie to picks and predictions.
Every card, Flick posts his picks to his social media channels. Without an elaborate explanation process, Flick circles his choices and will often find himself confident enough in his picks to throw down some money.
“Sometimes I’m pretty close,” Flick said. “I’ll go five for ten or something, but then there’s times that I’ll go three for twelve. I’m not perfect by any means.”
Flick isn’t a confrontational enough guy to challenge Gianni “The Greek” outright, so let’s just take a look at his picks for UFC 257 and see what the UFC on the Line crew brings our way.
“Ok, so I know Khalil Rountree. That’s the guy who yelled, ‘shut up, mom’ during his fight. He was fighting and he was losing and his mom kept yelling at him, ‘Get up! Get up!’ or something and he was like, ‘shut up, mom!’ He’s looked real good, though; he’s been working on his Muay Thai a lot. He’s been looking real good. I think he did end up losing. He lost to the guy who paints himself green. The Hulk guy. I’ll pick Rountree on this one for sure.”
Flick’s Pick: Khalil Rountree Jr.
“I’m going to go with Calderwood. I think she’s going to be able to keep it standing and she’s been looking real good here lately. I think she’s going to use her striking. I don’t know if she’s going to be able to finish Jessica Eye, but I think she’ll be able to edge out a decision.”
Flick’s Pick: Joanne Calderwood
“Oh man, I’m excited for that fight. I think Chandler’s going to have to use his wrestling. I think he’s going to clinch a lot, but I think if Dan Hooker wins he’s going to catch him with a knee. I think he’s going to use his knees really well but I’m going to go ahead and pick Michael Chandler. I think Chandler’s going to win the fight, but just so you know, I think if Hooker wins, he wins by a knee.”
Flick’s Pick: Michael Chandler
“What I’ve been telling people is if it ends in the first two rounds you’ve got to go with Conor. But if Poirier can turn it into a war and get that third and that fourth round, I think Poirier can win the fight but that’s the only way I see him winning the fight. If he can turn the fight into the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje fight, he can wear Conor down and win the fight but I’m going to go ahead and pick Conor.”
Flick’s Pick: Conor McGregor
