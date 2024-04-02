Jimmy Flick Sets Vegas Lines On Fury Pro Grappling 9 Match | UFC Fight Pass

Order The Epic UFC 300 Event Today

“I’m more of a ‘jump for flying submissions’ guy,” Flick said. “I like to enjoy myself. I like to have fun and do dumb stuff; put myself in dumb positions and try to work my way out. I don’t know why, but that’s just what I like to do.”

It's easy to say how exciting you are or you could be, but Flick is confident enough he broke down what he'd set the odds at if he were running the sportsbook.