Jimmy Flick Sets Vegas Lines On Fury Pro Grappling 9 Match | UFC Fight Pass

Jimmy “The Brick” Flick’s mentality ahead of his April 4 match with Marcelo Cohen isn’t a rear-naked choke finish or even armbar. The first submission he considered before remembering leg locks aren’t allowed in his matchup was a flying scissor heel hook.
“I’m more of a ‘jump for flying submissions’ guy,” Flick said. “I like to enjoy myself. I like to have fun and do dumb stuff; put myself in dumb positions and try to work my way out. I don’t know why, but that’s just what I like to do.”
It's easy to say how exciting you are or you could be, but Flick is confident enough he broke down what he'd set the odds at if he were running the sportsbook.
Imanari Roll: +1000
Flying submission attempt: -110
Banana Split: +140
Twister: +300
A second Fury Pro Grappling match in 2024: -200
Match of the Night: -400
Butt Scoot: +2000
Pulling Guard: +500
Stalling: +1000
Win, lose or draw, for however long Jimmy Flick vs Marcelo Cohen lasts, both Flick and Cohen promise fireworks. If the Vegas, scratch that, Oklahoma odds are any indication, the fans are in for a treat.
Catch Fury Pro Grappling 9, LIVE from Savannah Air National Guard Base, Presented by Air National Guard, Thursday, April 4, 2024, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
