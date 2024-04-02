 Skip to main content
Jimmy Flick reacts after his submission victory against Malcolm Gordon of Canada in a flyweight bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Jimmy Flick Sets Vegas Lines On Fury Pro Grappling 9 Match | UFC Fight Pass

Jimmy Flick Promises To Excite The Fans At Fury Pro Grappling 9 But He’s Not Just Confident Enough To Say It, He’s Confident Enough To Put Some Imaginary Vegas Gambling Lines On It.
By Walker Van Wey • Apr. 2, 2024

Jimmy “The Brick” Flick’s mentality ahead of his April 4 match with Marcelo Cohen isn’t a rear-naked choke finish or even armbar. The first submission he considered before remembering leg locks aren’t allowed in his matchup was a flying scissor heel hook.

Order The Epic UFC 300 Event Today

“I’m more of a ‘jump for flying submissions’ guy,” Flick said. “I like to enjoy myself. I like to have fun and do dumb stuff; put myself in dumb positions and try to work my way out. I don’t know why, but that’s just what I like to do.”

It's easy to say how exciting you are or you could be, but Flick is confident enough he broke down what he'd set the odds at if he were running the sportsbook.

UFC Vegas 17 Highlight: Jimmy Flick Submits Durden
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

UFC Vegas 17 Highlight: Jimmy Flick Submits Durden
/

Imanari Roll: +1000

Flying submission attempt: -110

Banana Split: +140

Twister: +300

A second Fury Pro Grappling match in 2024: -200

Match of the Night: -400

Butt Scoot: +2000

Pulling Guard: +500

Stalling: +1000

Win, lose or draw, for however long Jimmy Flick vs Marcelo Cohen lasts, both Flick and Cohen promise fireworks. If the Vegas, scratch that, Oklahoma odds are any indication, the fans are in for a treat.

Catch Fury Pro Grappling 9, LIVE from Savannah Air National Guard Base, Presented by Air National Guard, Thursday, April 4, 2024, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Order UFC FIGHT PASS Today

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
Dana White in a gym discussing the Superhuman Protocol
Announcements

Dana White’s Body Transformation Secrets Revealed -…

Dana White explains the Superhuman Protocol that changed his life and why you don't need a $120,000 in equipment to live healthy. 

Watch the Video
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler discusses everything lightweight in the UFC rankings.
Podcast

Michael Chandler On The Jim Rome Podcast

Michael Chandler on his upcoming matchup with Conor McGregor, the long wait to get that fight, what it means to be an "entrepreneur who fights in a cage," and much more.

More
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Is Live On PPV From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 13, 2024 
UFC 300

Unrivaled Greatness | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Is Live On PPV From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 13, 2024 

Watch the Video