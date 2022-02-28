Jimmy Flick Sees A Big Future For Kyle Driscoll | UFC Fight Pass

“It was my childhood dream to be in the UFC,” Driscoll said. “As a kid, like 14, 15 years old, I would go to all the local fights and Jimmy Flick was the man. He was winning all these regional belts. When I started developing in the fight game I’ve always respected Jimmy.”

Flick would go from XFN dominance to one of the most memorable performances in LFA history, followed by one of the most memorable performances in Dana White’s Contender Series history to one of the most memorable debuts in UFC history.

Now 12-3, Driscoll is headlining Cage Warriors 133, and although he’ll never get to share a card with the first fighter he was able to watch go from local to nationwide, he might have accomplished something even more rare - making his idol one of his biggest fans.

Flick’s fandom of Driscoll isn’t phony and it isn’t simply to reciprocate admiration. Flick has been familiar with Driscoll long before he knew there was an MMA future in mind. Flick has been rooting for Driscoll since he was an amateur.

“I had a lot of wrestling experience but not like that guy,” Flick said of Driscoll. “Just like Daniel Cormier comes from OSU and he was the light heavyweight and heavyweight champion of the world, guys like Driscoll coming up could be the next guy that can be that.”

In yet another display of Flick being all heart, when “The Brick” found out just how big of a fan Driscoll was, it made his day the same way a similar compliment would have meant to Driscoll all those years ago.