Jimmy Flick Putting Himself On BJJ Map | UFC Fight Pass

It's easy to imagine a flyweight from Austin or Southern California tapping guys at the rate Flick is, but hailing from rural Oklahoma and boasting the nickname “The Brick,” the UFC flyweight has made an MMA career out of being a geographic outlier. When you peel back the first layer of the onion, however, the sharp ground game all adds up.

“I have wrestled my whole life,” Flick said. “My dad had me on wrestling mats from three years old all the way up until 17. I just never found anything that I wanted in life, then I saw mixed martial arts and I knew that meant learning jiu jitsu.”

The wrestling skill set lined up perfectly with Flick’s new venture into BJJ, but with the ability to both lock hands and create opportunities off his back, Flick was about to finally make good on all the years of being the “runt of the litter.”

“All my life I’ve been small, people were always picking on me and making me say ‘uncle,’” Flick explained. “Now that’s what tapping out is to me; it’s making people say ‘uncle.’ When I tap you out, it wasn’t luck; it was pure skill and I love the fact that I can do it on bigger guys and showcase my skills.”

What stands out even further about Flick’s grappling is that he’s never been one to hold position and look to lull an opponent into an RNC finish. Flick has as much flash as he has technique, which Flick also points back to his dad’s guidance and the wrestling mindset.

“My dad has always taught me, be on the offense,” Flick said. “If you’re on the offense and you’re trying, that’s all that matters. Whatever happens after that, you know that you’re going forward and you’re trying to win. That’s my main goal, to go forward, to entertain and get the win.”

He’s given fans years of submissions to enjoy in the MMA cage, but at 33 years old, Flick is looking to land himself in the rotation of high-level grappling cards. With the Fury Pro Grappling stage and a very game opponent in Marcelo Cohen, the stage is set. All that’s left to do is go out and let it fly.

Catch Fury Pro Grappling 9, LIVE from Savannah Air National Guard Base, Presented by Air National Guard, Thursday, April 4, 2024, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!