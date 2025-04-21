JIMMY FLICK HAS GOALS TO ACHIEVE

It was the Oklahoma native’s first win since returning to the promotion following a two-year pause on his career, and sent him into his second appearance of the year with ambitions of starting a winning streak and building to something even bigger.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out as planned.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

“Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” Flick said of the in-fight injuries that limited him during his June loss to Nate Maness. “We put everything into these fight camps, we want to perform our best, and sometimes our bodies take little injuries.

“It was a struggle to push through. I really did think I broke my rib, but I think it was just a little out of place; there is still a knot on it to this day, but I think it’s good. My knee, I had a light tearand I really wanted to push the wrestling in the second round, but I feel like it slowed me down.