Jimmy Flick Embraces Strong Opponent At Fury Pro 9 | UFC FIGHT PASS

“It’s amazing,” Flick said. “It’s even better than I could’ve thought of. Most of the time in these situations it’s really good guys at a higher weight like 150. I’ll do it, I don’t care, but I’d prefer closer to 135 or 140. When I found out who it was, he’s a Pan-American champ, he’s had matches against Mikey Musumeci, so this guy has been through the ringer. It’s perfect, it’s a dream come true on a jiu jitsu stage of everything that I want. Now I’m hoping to get better and better matches once I can showcase my skills.”

One way Flick is looking to put his name out there further is with one of the most exciting grappling styles in the game. If he can deliver even half of the excitement he believes he can and has a decent showing against Cohen, Flick might become the next “must see” mixed martial artist turned grappler.

“At the end of the day I am an entertainer,” Flick explained. “I love to entertain people and I would love to win, and win in good fashion, but as my dad always told me growing up, ‘If you’re on the offense and you lose, I’m okay with it. But if you’re on the defense and you win, it’s not entertaining, it’s not fun and I’m not happy that you won.”

