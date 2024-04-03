Jimmy Flick Embraces Strong Opponent At Fury Pro 9 | UFC FIGHT PASS

Announcements
In name value only does UFC flyweight Jimmy Flick overshadow Fury Pro Grappling 9 opponent Marcelo Cohen.
Worth his weight in IBJJF medals, Marcelo Cohen is likely the most decorated competitor taking the Fury Pro mat on April 4 and Flick knows it.
Familiar with his foe long before the matchup was presented to him, Flick explains that while most people run from opponents like Cohen, he runs towards them.
“It’s amazing,” Flick said. “It’s even better than I could’ve thought of. Most of the time in these situations it’s really good guys at a higher weight like 150. I’ll do it, I don’t care, but I’d prefer closer to 135 or 140. When I found out who it was, he’s a Pan-American champ, he’s had matches against Mikey Musumeci, so this guy has been through the ringer. It’s perfect, it’s a dream come true on a jiu jitsu stage of everything that I want. Now I’m hoping to get better and better matches once I can showcase my skills.”
One way Flick is looking to put his name out there further is with one of the most exciting grappling styles in the game. If he can deliver even half of the excitement he believes he can and has a decent showing against Cohen, Flick might become the next “must see” mixed martial artist turned grappler.
“At the end of the day I am an entertainer,” Flick explained. “I love to entertain people and I would love to win, and win in good fashion, but as my dad always told me growing up, ‘If you’re on the offense and you lose, I’m okay with it. But if you’re on the defense and you win, it’s not entertaining, it’s not fun and I’m not happy that you won.”
A FLYING TRIANGLE! ⚠️🤯@JimmyFlick HAS ARRIVED. #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/6Dp6QZFtNz— UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2020
Excitement for the fans means more to Flick than a standard “position holding” points victory because when it comes right down to it, Flick is as much of a fan as he is a competitor. The Oklahoma native explains that when it comes right down to it, it’s an opponent like Cohen that’s going to bring the best out in him.
“The Brick” knows the monster he’s up against and knows that he’s going to have to bring as much skill as razzle-dazzle, and with the modified skill set he’s presented with, he feels the playing field has slightly leveled out in his favor.
“Being a UFC fighter, they don’t allow leg locks, which I feel actually helps in my favor,” Flick said. “It also makes me more comfortable going into the match that I don’t have to worry about all that happening five seconds into the match like we see a lot in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.”
All it took was TWO ROUNDS 👀@JimmyFlick gets the second round submission!— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2024
[ #UFC297 | Watch LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/lNb1eSrFlw
Armed with a Scatman John walkout song, Flick assures the fans that you’ll hear him before you see him in Savannah, Georgia, and that everything he’s planning on bringing to the Savannah Air National Guard Base is going to be bouncing off the walls.
Flick is either going to go viral for getting caught attempting a high risk submission or take the world by storm and leave Marcelo Cohen saying, “What just happened?”
“I never play it safe when it comes to jiu jitsu,” Flick said. “I have fun, and not being able to do the leg locks, I think the only place he could stall is if he got me in guard. I don’t really see him getting on top with my wrestling. I could be wrong, sometimes I get put on my back or get swept, but I have fun. I think it would be hard to make a boring match with me in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.”
Catch Fury Pro Grappling 9, LIVE from Savannah Air National Guard Base, Presented by Air National Guard, Thursday, April 4, 2024, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
