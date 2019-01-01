Jimmy Crute Ushering In A New Era

“I did expect to have that success,” Crute said of the early stages of his UFC career. “At light heavyweight all it took was two fights (to draw a ranked opponent). I was prepared to take it one fight at a time and fight the best guys available and that’s what I did.”

Crute’s success is ironically similar to the path Cirkunov was once on. Cirkunov began his UFC career with four consecutive finishes and was pegged as the rising star of the division. He has since lost three of four, but Crute knows not to take him lightly.

“I rate his skillset very highly and I rate everything about him highly,” Crute said. “I think he’s just been a bit unlucky lately.”