Jimmy Crute Looks To Show How Great He Is In Rematch

The change gives you the impression that Crute has done some soul searching ahead of his fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I don’t enjoy being on social media; I’m at this point where actions are going to talk louder than words.” said Crute. “I’m in a position in my career where my words don’t have much weight anymore; I’ll prove myself by going out there and getting a win.”

Now ranked number 14 in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, that seems like a harsh self-assessment from Crute. The native of Bendigo, Victoria, Australia has a 3-3-1 record in the UFC, with one of those losses coming to former title challenger Anthony Smith, and another to current champion Jamahal Hill.

But it’s clear the 27-year-old fighter feels he has not yet shown his full potential inside the UFC’s Octagon. Clearly, Crute is after more than just proving he belongs in the UFC, which he has already done.

The shakeup in Crute’s approach goes beyond his social media accounts. While Crute stresses that he remains on good terms with his old coaches, which include Sam Greco and UFC veteran Dan Kelly, he has prepared for this camp with an entirely new team, Combat 1 in Victoria. He has also had a recent stint in Thailand, honing his Muay Thai skills.