Jimmy Crute Knows This Is His Big Moment

Three of the 25-year-old’s four UFC wins came inside the first round, and with Anthony Smith in his sights now, he seems in prime position to announce himself as a real contender in the light heavyweight division.

“I’m in this sport for a good time, not a long time,” Crute told UFC.com. “Heaps of people say it’s a marathon, not a sprint, but I disagree. I’m here to win my money, win the titles, and get the hell out of here, so it’s a sprint for me. It’s not a marathon.”

Watch Jim Crute At UFC 261

Crute’s confidence is well-earned. After he suffered his first professional loss to Misha Cirkunov (a result that was frankly against the tide of the fight), Crute responded with a pair of emphatic first-round finishes, earning performance bonuses for each.

His latest, a bulldozing TKO of Modestas Bukauskas in October 2020 seemed particularly cathartic. Crute mentioned a shift in his mental approach after that fight, and through that, he seems primed to make a real run up the ladder.