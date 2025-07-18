Jimmy Crute Is Back To His Best

The isolated nature of the sport forces the weight of each result onto each individual athlete and, paired with the fact that a fighter might compete only a handful of times per year, means that result stews in the mind a little longer, as well.

So, when Jimmy Crute has nothing but positive things to say after his majority draw against Rodolfo Bellato at UFC 312, it’s an understandable conclusion for the 29-year-old.

“The last fight was a heap of fun,” Crute told UFC.com. “I didn't care about the result, man. I was just happy to be back in there. (If) people were seeing where I come from, they would understand that it was just nice to be back in there. But this time, I'm coming for the victory.”

The place Crute alluded to before his return in Sydney included about a year-and-a-half away from competition to sort through what he called an “unhealthy obsession” with the sport. After starting his UFC career with four wins in his first five Octagon appearances, Crute went winless in his next four before taking the hiatus. He returned with a refreshed perspective on life and fighting, one which now emanates from him during fight week.

